Helen Zmuda, age 97, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb.2, 2026, at her residence. Born in Newton to the late Theodore and Dora (Conklin) Johnson, Mrs. Zmuda graduated from Newton High School and lived in Sussex County all of her life. For many years, she was employed at Ames Rubber in Hamburg, where she was known for her strong work ethic and dedication. After her retirement, she continued to stay active and engaged by working as the store manager at Newco, Inc. in Hamburg, a role she truly enjoyed and took great pride in. Mrs. Zmuda was a devoted member of St. Monica R.C. Church in Sussex, where her faith played and important role throughout her life. She was also an active participant in the Sussex Over 50 Club, where she especially loved going on trips with fellow members, forming friendships and creating lasting memories. In addition to her many commitments, Mrs. Zmuda was a former member of the ladies auxiliary of the Pochuck Fire Department, contributing her time and support to the organization and the community it served. Above all, Mrs. Zmuda will be remembered for her kindness, reliability, and the quiet strength she brought to everything she did. Her presence touched many lives, and her memory will remain in the hearts of those who loved her. She lived a life rooted in hard work, faith, and community, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Mrs. Zmuda was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Walter in 2015 and her son, Terry B. Zmuda in 2001. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Berezny of Mountain Lakes; her two grandchildren, Denise Dierson and Alissa Anglin; and her two great granddaughters. Graveside funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, at North Hardyston Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made to Pochuck Fire Department, 13 Lake Wallkill Road, Sussex, NJ 07461. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.