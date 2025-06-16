James Lavorgna

James A. Lavorgna, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2025. He was 72.

Born on Jan. 13, 1953, James’s life was a rich tapestry of family, music and self-determination.

James grew up in West Paterson and most recently lived in Vernon.

He attended Don Bosco Preparatory High School, where he stood out as a talented athlete, playing both football and basketball - a testament to his competitive spirit and tenacity.

James was deeply committed to education and lifelong learning. He earned his Juris Doctor from Cooley Law School, a master of laws in international taxation and a bachelor’s degree in finance.

He also held numerous professional credentials, including Certified Financial Planner, Chartered Wealth Manager, Chartered Trust and Estate Planner, Master Financial Professional, Board Certified Estate Planner, and Trust and Estate Practitioner.

Professionally, James found deep fulfillment as a financial adviser. He was dedicated to helping his clients achieve their dreams and navigate life’s uncertainties. His integrity, strong work ethic and genuine care for others made him not just an adviser but a trusted friend to many.

He was the chief executive and primary relationship manager for Forsyth Wealth Management, where he made a lasting impact on countless lives.

A talented and passionate guitar player, James’s music was a constant in his life and a gift he shared freely with family and friends. Whether strumming a tune at a family gathering, playing in a band or teaching a grandchild a few chords, his music brought people together and created memories that will last forever.

He never missed a performance by his grandchildren, always sitting in the front row and beaming with pride. James was their biggest fan, encouraging every pursuit of music, dance and education and inspiring them to follow their passions with confidence.

James shared a remarkable 49-year marriage with his beloved wife, Janice Lavorgna (née Czergovits), a relationship defined by unwavering dedication and support for one another through all of life’s ups and downs. Their bond was a testament to the strength and resilience of their love.

He also is survived by his devoted sister, Kathleen Day, and his mother, Georgeanna Friel.

He was predeceased by his father, James Lavorgna.

James’s greatest joy was his family. He is survived by his two daughters, Jennifer Owens (married to Stacey Owens), whose children Markus, Cheyenne and Nick brought endless smiles to their grandfather’s face, and Jessica Tendrich (married to Brendan Tendrich), whose children Emily, Adam, Josephine and Eva filled his days with laughter and love.

The family will receive their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, on Wednesday, June 18 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 8:30 p.m. A celebration of James’s life will follow at 8:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Clara Goy Lymphoma Research Fund, hackensackmeridianhealth.org, honoring James’s commitment to helping others.

James will be remembered for his music, his wit, his generosity, and the deep love he gave to his family and friends. His legacy lives on in the hearts of all who knew him.