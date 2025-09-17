James Predmore

James A. Predmore, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, passed away peacefully at Newton Medical Center on Aug. 21, 2025. He was 89.

James lived a life filled with purpose, strength and independence.

Born on April 26, 1936, to Tracey and Leona Predmore, he was a longtime resident of Sussex County, where he was known for his hard-working nature and strong-minded spirit.

He married Joyce, the love of his life, in 1956, and together they shared 68 years of love and companionship, with Joyce passing away just two months earlier. They were inseparable.

James was a dedicated father to his daughter, Debbie; a proud grandfather to Stacey and Lindsay; as well as a great-grandfather to Kylie, Emily and Kiara.

A lifelong mason, he had worked for his father for many years before starting his successful business. He took great pride in his work, creating things with skill and precision.

James’s passion for building extended beyond his work and into his personal life. He had an innate ability to create and repair at his home, always finding satisfaction in working with his hands.

Even in his later years, James remained fiercely independent and unwaveringly strong.

In his early years, James enjoyed traveling, especially cruises and yearly trips to the Jersey Shore. He and Joyce enjoyed traveling to Florida, and in their retirement, they made Fort Myers their home in 1992 before building their dream home in Dunnellon, Fla., in 1997.

They enjoyed a new chapter filled with sunshine, new friendships and continued adventures, and they remained there until recently. One of James’s favorite pastimes in Florida was cocktail hour with his friends in his backyard, where laughter and stories flowed as freely as the drinks.

After moving to Florida, he and Joyce became “snowbirds” for many years, spending countless summers at their beloved lake home in Pennsylvania.

They cherished time with family, creating wonderful memories with their grandchildren, and enjoying nature and the simple joys of life.

James was predeceased by his three brothers, Robert, George and Roger Predmore.

He leaves behind a large extended family and a wide circle of friends, all of whom he cherished deeply. His kindness, dedication and generosity left a lasting impression on everyone he met.

He is survived by his daughter, Debbie Estes (Floy); his cherished granddaughters, Stacey Estes-Greenberg (Jesse) and Lindsay Washer (Rob), who called him Poppy; his adoring great-grandchildren, Kylie, Emily and Kiara; and his sister-in-law, Diane Predmore. He was a beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews.

James leaves behind a legacy of resilience, hard work and commitment to his loved ones. His presence will be deeply missed but his memory will live on in our hearts.

A graveside service will be held Friday, Oct. 3 at 11 a.m. at North Hardyston Cemetery, where James and Joyce’s cremains will be interred together at their final resting place. Arrangements are under the care of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, 1 Main St., Franklin.

Memorial donations may be made to the Foundation for Morristown Medical Center (NICU) in honor of Emily Washer at 310 South St., 4th floor, Morristown, NJ 07960 or online at F4MMC.com/donate

Online condolences may be offered to the family at fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com