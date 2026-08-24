James Ronald Serritella, 71, formerly of Belleville, N.J., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026, surrounded by his family. Jim was a loving husband, father, brother and son, and someone who lived a life full of music, hard work, family, and many good memories. Music was a big part of Jim’s life. He was a talented musician and was well known throughout the tri-state area for playing bass with his band, “Wild Child.” It was through the band that Jim met Barbara, who was the band’s lead singer and would later become his beloved wife. Jim loved performing and the friendships, memories, and special moments that came along with his music. Jim was also a familiar face in the Belleville community. For many years, he coached softball for the Belleville Recreation Department and also served as an umpire. Through coaching and umpiring, he was able to share his time and love of the game with generations of local kids and families. When he wasn’t coaching or umpiring, he was cheering on his favorite football team, the Dallas Cowboys. After his father passed away in 1981, Jim took over Serritella Plumbing and Heating of Belleville and continued the family business for many years. He was a hard worker and took pride in carrying on what his father had started. More than anything, Jim loved his family. He leaves behind his loving wife, Barbara; his cherished daughter, Candice Snyder, and her husband, Jason; his brother, Daniel Serritella; and the beloved family dog, Ozzy, who was never far from his side. He was deeply loved, and he will be missed more than words can say. Jim’s family will honor his wishes with a private cremation. A celebration of his life will be planned for a later date, where family and friends can come together to remember him, share stories, and celebrate the life he lived. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.