Jessica Appel

Jessica Campbell Little Appel peacefully passed away at the home of her daughters and son-in-law Andrea and Jeff Smith and Stephanie Appel in Maryville, Tenn., on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. She was 91.

Born at Horton Memorial Hospital in Middletown, N.Y., on Aug. 29, 1933, she was the eldest child of Clarence and Mary Campbell Little, both natives of Vernon.

Jessica spent nearly her entire life in the same square-mile patch of land between Lake Pochung and the Wallkill River in Vernon, first at her parents’ dairy farm just south of the lake and later on land abutting Route 565 just north of the river.

She experienced life on a dairy farm before the age of industrial milking and, like many of her generation, understood the meaning of physical labor and hard work.

She graduated from Sussex High School in 1952 and went on to complete an associate’s degree from Centenary Junior College in Hackettstown.

After a few years of varying types of employment, she funded her education at Paterson State Teacher’s College, where she obtained both a bachelor’s and a master’s in education.

She began her teaching career at Lincoln School in Pompton Lakes in 1959. One highlight of this time was a New York Times article about her third-grade class and their correspondence with students in Moscow. The article appeared in 1962, when the Cold War was in full force.

Subsequently, Jessica taught in Wyckoff and briefly in Vernon before starting her family in 1970. Jessica returned to teaching in 1978 after her youngest daughter entered kindergarten.

She taught at Sussex-Wantage Middle School, first as a resource room teacher and later as a language arts and math teacher for grades 6-8. She retired in June 1994.

Jessica married Joseph Friedrich Appel at St. Monica’s Catholic Church in Sussex on July 8, 1967. The two met as young children, when Joe’s family purchased a tiny summer home down Pochung Road from the “upper” Little Farm in Vernon.

The families kept in touch over the years, even after the summer home was sold. Their union was not a “storied romance” but rather a man who never forgot the tough and kindhearted farm girl of his childhood.

Before having children, Jessica and Joe practiced the art of nurturing with a litter of Dalmatian puppies. The intent was to sell the dogs, but that proved hard on their heart strings and most of these animals remained as family pets.

Animals were always a mainstay. She adored horses, dogs and cats. She also enjoyed feeding deer and wild birds until the local bear population took notice and she had to “cease and desist.”

Jessica and Joe built their home off Route 565 almost opposite the house formerly occupied by her grandparents, informally known as the “lower” Little Farm.

Between 1970 and 1973, Jessica became a wonderful mom to three little girls. In her stay-at-home capacity and with Joe working weekdays in New York City, she became the chief manager of the family’s vegetable farm and roadside stand.

In the 1970s, in addition to fresh vegetables, Jessica also sold antiques, arts and crafts, and second-hand items.

Slowly the couple transitioned to tree farm operations, which included the sale of firewood, Christmas trees and potted Japanese maples into the 1990s.

Throughout these years, Jessica kept their little paradise moving and shaking with endless chore and task lists. Organization came easily to her and was a hallmark of both her classroom and family management.

Jessica and Joe worked hard to put all three girls through college and were loving and supportive parents.

In 2011, Hurricane Irene caused widespread damage in New Jersey. The little brook that ran under a part of their driveway briefly became a raging body of water, which damaged the tile under the driveway, as well as some smaller structures closer to the brook.

With all of their children having moved out of state, recovering from this event took a physical and emotional toll on Joe and Jessica. Reluctantly, the couple left New Jersey.

They sold their beloved home and moved to eastern Tennessee, where they could live with and be cared for by their daughters Andrea and Stephanie and son-in-law Jeff Smith.

Her last residence was Turtle Creek Farm east of Maryville, on land that much-resembled but could never replace her beloved home in Vernon, with many trees, a long driveway crossing a stream, beautiful garden beds and lots of “critters.”

Jessica was predeceased by her husband, Joseph F. Appel; her parents, Clarence and Mary Little; and her siblings, Joseph F. Little and Mary Jane Little Mack.

She is survived by close family: daughters Courtney Sadler (Jim) of Parker, Colo.; and Andrea Smith (Jeff) and Stephanie Appel, both of Maryville, Tenn.; her niece, Joy Little Allen (Bruce) of Crandon Lakes in Newton; and Joy’s mother, Irene Little of Newton. She also is survived by four grandchildren, Matthew, Jacob, Sarah and Joseph Sadler of Parker, Colo. Lastly, she leaves behind her numerous and much loved nieces and nephews from her husband’s side of the family: Chuck Appel (Erica), Phil Appel (Eileen), Mark Appel, Paul Appel, Nick Appel (Terri), Jenny Merritts (Gerry), Katie Scandalios (Chris), Jim Dlugos (Melissa), Andrew Dlugos and Peter Dlugos (Aimee).

A funeral Mass was held at Our Lady of Fatima in Maryville, Tenn., on May 31. A recorded version may be viewed online at ourladyoffatima.org/JAppel-Funeral-Mass

Jessica’s ashes will be interred at Deckertown-Union Cemetery in Wantage on Saturday, Aug. 9 at 11 a.m.

Memorial donations in her name may be made to the Friends of Wallkill River National Wildlife Refuge (friendsofwallkillriver.org), Vernon Historical Society (vernonhistoricalsociety.com) or any animal rescue organization.

Suggested act of service: Pray the rosary and pray for peace in the world.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com