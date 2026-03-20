Jo-Anne M. Olsyn, age 75, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at her residence while surrounded by her loving family. Born in Dublin, Ireland to the late Joseph and Brigitte (Gaffney) McEvoy, Jo-Anne came to the United States when she was ten years old. She grew up in Harrison and resided in Denville before moving to Wantage. Jo-Anne went to the County College of Morris and received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Upsala College. She was employed as an insurance underwriter for State Farm Insurance in Wayne and retired from the Parsippany office.

Jo-Anne will be remembered as someone who gave endlessly of herself, asking for nothing in return. She had a rare and beautiful way of caring for those around her, always putting others first and making sure everyone felt seen, supported, and loved. Her compassion and warm heart were felt by all who knew her. She had a natural friendliness that made it easy for her to strike up conversations with anyone, turning strangers into friends with ease. Her presence brought comfort, light, and genuine joy to every room she entered. She had a special love for children, who were naturally drawn to her kindness and gentle spirit. She was a joy to everyone who met her, giving so much of herself to the world. An avid reader, she found comfort and inspiration in books, always eager to learn and grow.

Besides her parents, Jo-Anne was predeceased by her siblings, Mary, Rose, Angela, and Imelda. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, John P.; her son, Eric of Wantage; her daughter, Kristy Lynn and her husband Newt of Prescott, Arizona; her siblings, Joseph, Andrew and his wife Mary, Jerry and his wife Sue, Paul, Patrick and his wife Paula, and Monica Smith; and her three grandchildren, Clementine, Conrad, and Emma.

Friends may pay their respects to the family on Friday, March 27, 2026 from 11 a.m. to 12 noon at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Memorial services will immediately follow at 12 noon at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Jo-Anne’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 16th Floor, NY, NY 10001 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered to the family on www.pinkelfuneralhome.com