Kathryn E. Wiedholz, age 87, peacefully passed away on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, at her home while surrounded by her loving family by her side. Born and raised in Rockford, Illinois to the late Robert and Lillian (Campisi) Eager, Kathryn had lived in Wisconsin and Cincinnati, Ohio before moving to Randolph, New Jersey where she lived for 23 years. After retirement, Kathryn and her husband moved back to Wisconsin and wintered in Arizona. She recently moved to New Jersey to be with her daughter. Kathryn was a very dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She was a devoted foster mother who opened her home and heart to 10 children, ranging in age from six months to 19 years, and lovingly adopted two into her family. A devout Catholic, she lived her faith through service to others and a deep commitment to her community. She proudly served as a Girl Scout leader, guiding and encouraging young women with patience and care. An avid reader who loved the outdoors, she found joy in traveling, hiking, and camping. As a member of Friendship Force, she and her husband shared a passion for cultural exchange and adventure, together traveling to all fifty states and all the roads that were accessible to the Canadian provinces. Besides her parents, Kathryn was predeceased by her brother, Robert Eager. She is survived by her devoted husband of 66 and a half years, Thomas B. Wiedholz, Jr.; her sons, Robert Wiedholz and his wife, Tracy, of Madison, Wis., and Joseph Wiedholz and his wife, Lynne, of Pittsboro, N.C.; her daughters, Jean Wiedholz-Szczesny and her husband, Joe, of Wantage, Anne Makdad and her husband Terry of Florence, Ariz., Mary Acker and her husband, Carlos, of Columbia, Md., Lisa Love and her husband, James of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, and Cheryl Wiedholz of Madison, Wisconsin; 19 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren. Friends and loved ones are welcome to stop by from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Jean and Joe’s home on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, to pay their respects. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Kathryn’s memory to the Church of the Good Shepherd, 200 State Route 23, Wantage, NJ 07461 or to the Sierra Club, 2101 Webster Street, Suite 1300, Oakland, California, 94612. Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family on www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.