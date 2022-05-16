Joan A. Shauger, of Franklin, was born May 14, 1950, and passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Newton Medical Center after a longtime illness.

Joan was born and raised in Franklin, NJ, and worked for Suburban Finance and other companies as a loan officer in Wayne, NJ, until she retired in the year 2000.

She was predeceased by her mother, Bridget Shauger, in 2018; her father, Donald J. Shauger, in 1973; and her brother, Robert T. Shauger, in 1990. She is survived by her brothers, Michael S. Shauger Sr. and his wife, Gloria, of Franklin, and Paul A. Shauger and his wife, Yvonne, of Zephyrhills, FL; and her aunt, Maria Nemshak of Franklin, NJ.

Joan was greatly loved by many nephews and their children; she also loved her pets and crossword puzzles. She had a passion for making the family Sunday lunches involving creative/new recipes after church. The family has fond memories of seeing her in her longtime home watching Yankee games and reruns on Nick at Nite. Her hobbies included fishing, history and games. Horse themed pictures and sculptures were a favorite and found throughout her home. Her presence and spirit will be missed.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main St, Branchville, followed be a funeral service at 11 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Immaculate Conception Cemetery Mausoleum, 174 N. Church Rd, Franklin.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joan’s memory may be made to the Immaculate Conception R.C. Church, 75 Church St, Franklin, NJ 07416. Online condolences may be offered at woodfuneralhome.net.