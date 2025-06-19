John Baratta

John V. Baratta of Wantage passed away on Monday, June 16, 2025, at Overlook Hospital in Summit after a lengthy illness. He was 73.

Born in Brooklyn to Ross and Phyllis (Di Sciorio) Baratta, John lived in Lodi before moving to Sussex County 35 years ago.

He attended Jersey City State College, where he studied piano and organ, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in music education.

He taught at West Essex Middle School and retired from Roxbury Middle School as band director.

After retiring from teaching instrumental and vocal music in the public school system with 32 years of service, John served as the minister of music for the Old Dutch Church in Kingston, N.Y., where he was organist, choir director and hand-bell ensemble director.

He had served as the house organist for the Middletown Paramount Theatre and Lafayette Theatre in New York state. He also served as organist for the silent film series at the Grand Theatre in East Greenville, Pa.

Most recently, John was the organist for St. Monica R.C. Church in Sussex.

Other activities include past chairman of education for the North Jersey Chapter of the American Guild of Organists. In the past, John partnered with the New York Theatre Organ Society, presenting organ demonstrations to K-12 students.

He also provided organ lessons for students at Roosevelt High School in Hyde Park, N.Y., as part of an outreach program sponsored by NYTOS.

Some of John’s accolades include recipient of the Music Talent Award and the Music Achievement Award given by the Garden State Arts Center. During his tenure as a band director in the public schools, he was awarded the honor of conducting the New Jersey Region One Middle School Concert Band and Jazz Ensemble.

As a result of his many years in public school education, John wrote and published a method book aimed at middle school instrumental instruction.

Highlights of his recital series include performances at the St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City and at many churches in the tri-state area.

John is survived by his husband, Robert G. Holler, and his two brothers, Ross Baratta and his wife Cheryl of Clifton and Steven Baratta and his wife Lori of New York.

Friends may pay their respects to the family on Sunday, June 22 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 23 at St. Monica R.C. Church, 33 Unionville Ave., Sussex.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in John Baratta’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com