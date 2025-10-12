John Bosma

John Cornelius Bosma passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on Oct. 11, 2025, in Vernon. He was 81.

John was born on March 2, 1944, in Paterson, the son of Cornelius and Minnie Bosma.

He was a career truck mechanic - a craft he took immense pride in. He spent much of his career at Herbert J. Hinchman & Son Concrete, where he worked for more than 30 years. He then worked at Vandecker Brothers for another 10 years and finished his career at Boz Electric, working with his two sons, John and Bill.

His love for aviation began early. As a child, he built a makeshift zipline from a tree in his yard, determined to find a way to fly. That early interest turned into a lifelong passion, and he became a licensed pilot in 1998. He could often be seen in the skies of Sussex County piloting his single-engine Cessna.

John was an avid cyclist, full of stories from his many long rides, including a two-day trek from High Point to Cape May. He passed his love of biking on to his sons, and together they completed a 100-mile charity ride around the entirety of Lake Tahoe in 2006, a memory he cherished.

He also had a deep love of history, which he never tired of discussing. This passion became a meaningful connection between him and his daughter, Jennifer, who is also a history buff. He was incredibly proud to see her develop the same appreciation for history that had brought him so much joy throughout his life.

But perhaps one of John’s greatest passions was music - particularly the violin. He played every single day, with a gift for picking up a tune simply by listening.

It was through music that he met two of his dearest friends, Fred and Doreen. After seeing a sign for guitar lessons outside their home, he knocked on their door to ask if Fred wanted to play music with him. That moment led to years of friendship and weekly jam sessions, even performing together at various events.

John was a devoted husband to his beloved wife, Kathy. Knowing how much she adored animals, he would put out food for the deer and birds so she could enjoy watching them from the kitchen window.

After her passing, their dog Mimi became John’s companion, offering him comfort in the years that followed.

He was also a loyal and loving brother to his sisters, always ready to lend a helping hand. And he adored his grandchildren, often saying how much he wished they could all live nearby forever.

John will be missed more than words can say, but his memory will live on in all who knew him.

He is survived by his children, John V. Bosma (Mishelle), William J. Bosma (Misty) and Jennifer L.Sanchez (Stephen); his sisters, Ada Visaggi and Betty Wiest; his beloved grandchildren, Nicholas, Mark, Baylee, Samantha and Sydney; and his best friends, Fred and Doreen Thorworth.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Vanda De Vries and Louise Boersma, and by his wife of 53 years, Kathleen Bosma.

A celebration of John’s life will be held at a later date, where friends and family can gather to remember and honor him.