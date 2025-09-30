John Donahue

John P. Donahue of Dover passed away on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, at St. Clare’s Hospital in Dover. He was 72.

Born in Dover to Richard T. Donahue and Katherine (Ferrone) Donahue, John lived in Morris County for most of his life.

He was a customer service representative for Novartis in East Hanover before he retired 19 years ago.

He was a member of Sacred Heart & Holy Rosary R.C. Church in Dover and a third- and fourth-degree Knights of Columbus member.

John is survived by his son, Christopher Donahue of Tucson, Ariz.; his daughters, Cathleen Permunian and her husband Frank of Wantage and Siobhan Donahue of Wantage; his brothers, Richard Donahue of Arizona and Walter Donahue of Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, Alexis and Audrey Permunian and Aiden Cosh-Donahue; and his dear friend, Kristi Baum of Boonton.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com