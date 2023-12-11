John Hornyak Sr.

John J. Hornyak Sr., known by many as Uncle Johnny, of Vernon passed away on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, at Morristown Medical Center. He was 69.

Born in Franklin to the late John and Alice (Helms) Hornyak, John grew up in Ogdensburg and bought a cabin with his wife, Diane, in the Lake Wallkill section of Vernon Township in 1968.

He was self-employed as an owner-operator of Hornyak & Sons, driving trucks for more than 30 years.

Johnny always worked hard to provide for his family and enjoyed helping others in any way he could. He was known for his kindness and generosity and would give the shirt off his back.

Besides his parents, John was predeceased by his wife, Diane (Brown) Hornyak; his sister Diane Redner; and his nephews Thomas Laner, Brent Borum and Billy Storms Jr..

He is survived by his sons, John J. Hornyak Jr. and his wife, Meghan, of Lafayette and Jason H. Hornyak and his wife, Alexis, of Wantage; his grandchildren, Colten, Avreigh, Adalynn and Evelyn; his brother, Earl Hornyak and his wife Tracy of Ogdensburg; his sisters, Gail Pollard and her husband, Butch, of Sussex and Carol Laner and her husband, Tom, of Wantage; and many nieces, nephews; cousins and great friends.

A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 14 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Interment will immediately follow at North Hardyston Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Wednesday, Dec. 13 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in John’s memory to National League of POW/MIA Families, 5673 Columbia Pike Suite 100, Falls Church, VA 22041.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com