Joseph A. Vallone, age 71, of Wantage, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025, at his home.

Born in Teaneck to the late Frank and Anna Harriet (Smith) Vallone, Joe grew up in New Milford, before settling in Wantage in 1986. Joe began his career working for New Milford DPW, he then went on to work for Vernon and Frankford DPW. Joe was a member of the Wantage Fire Police for many years. He loved baseball, especially watching and attending Yankees games.

Predeceased by his parents; sister Margaret Nicoletti; and brother Phillip Vallone. Joe is survived by his wife Jo Ann (Kohler) Vallone; son William Vallone and his wife Stevie; daughter Samantha Vallone; and his two loving grandchildren.

Visitation for Joseph was held on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, from 3-7 p.m. at the Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third Street, Sussex, NJ 07461. A fire department service will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Graveside services was on Monday, Dec. 22, 11 a.m. at the Beemerville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Beemerville Fire Department.