Joseph Campbell, age 60, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, at his residence in North Bergen. Born in North Bergen to the late Joseph H. and Margaret (Marcincak) Campbell, Joseph was a lifetime resident of North Bergen. He had enlisted in the United States Army and served his basic training in Minnesota. He supported the veterans and contributed to Wounded Warriors. In his younger years, Joseph was a boy scout and attended Our Lady of Fatima R.C. Church in North Bergen. He had been employed at Shop Rite in Hillsdale for many years and was a former member of the Elks Lodge in Secaucus. Joseph had a huge heart for animals and enjoyed having his canine companion, Gidget by his side for many years, until she passed away two years ago. Joseph is survived by his sister, Elizabeth Belgiovine and her husband John of the Glenwood section of Vernon. Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.