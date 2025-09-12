Joseph Meister III passed away on Sept. 4, 2025, at Newton Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family. He was 59.

Born on Oct. 1, 1965, to Patricia (Repasy) and Joseph Meister Jr., Joseph was a lifelong resident of Sussex County, though he lived in Pompton Lakes for much of his younger years.

He worked as a skilled foreman by trade.

Outside of work, he found joy in music, especially playing the drums, and was known for his remarkable talent in the kitchen. As his loved ones fondly say, “He’ll surely own his own restaurant in heaven.”

Joseph also enjoyed fishing and was a passionate supporter of his wife’s efforts in rescuing cats, always lending a helping hand with warmth and care.

He was also a member of Sussex Elks Lodge #2288.

His memory, sense of humor and passion to come alongside and help his family and friends will truly be missed.

Joseph could often be found lovingly helping to cook a meal, fixing a car, practicing to drive stick shift, playing drums with his boys and caring for animals. He found great joy in going to music festivals to soak up the live music scene and venturing out into the woods on hikes with his boys, wife and one of the family dogs by his side.

These memories and adventures with Joseph will be deeply missed and always cherished as well his sense of humor and the happiness it brought will be remembered.

Besides his parents, Joseph was predeceased by his sister Michelle Reynolds and his brother; Kevin Meister.

He is survived and missed by his loving wife of 23 years, Carol Palmer-Meister; his three sons; Kevin, Zackary and Joey; his stepchildren, Jennifer Silverman, Amy Strayer and her husband Claude, and KJ Silverman; his grandson, Owen Strayer; and his sister, Karen Meister, as well as his aunts, uncles and cousins.

Cremation is private. Arrangements are under the care of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin.