Joyce L. Gardner, age 85, peacefully passed away on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, at her daughter’s residence while surrounded by her loving family. Born one of twelve children on May 2, 1940, in Lafayette to the late Harold and Iva (Smith) Terwilliger, Joyce attended Newton High School and was a resident of the Sussex-Wantage area for most of her life. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was the heart of her family - the steady presence who held everyone together and the glue to the family. Family meant everything to her. She created a home filled with warmth, laughter, and the comforting aroma of something delicious baking in the oven, she had a special gift in the kitchen and was especially known for her homemade pies - lovingly crafted and eagerly anticipated at every gathering. Her recipes were more than instructions; they were expressions of love. Her hands were rarely still. Even in recent days, she could be found embroidering, carefully stitching beauty into fabric just as she stitched love into the lives of those around her. Her creations will remain treasured keepsakes for generations to come. She shared a special bond with her late husband, Ralph, especially through their love of High Point Wrestling. Together, they cheered enthusiastically, celebrating victories and supporting the team with unwavering loyalty. Those moments were among the many joys they shared throughout their life together. Above all, she will be remembered for her kindness, her strength, her generous spirit, and the way she made everyone feel at home. Her legacy lives on in the traditions she created, the lessons she taught, and the love she gave so freely. Joyce was predeceased by her devoted husband of 60 years, Ralph; her siblings, Harold Terwilliger, Arlie Cannon, Carl Terwilliger, Dianna VanHorn, Willis Terwilliger, and Lee Terwilliger; and her faithful dog, Alvin. She is survived by her son, Johnney Gardner and his partner Cris of Branchville; her two daughters, Rhonda Gaccione and her husband Sam of Augusta and Deborah Heath of Horsham, PA; her brothers, Earl “Mike” Terwilliger and Danny Terwilliger and his wife Nancy; her sisters, Marian Grover, Karen Hooey and her husband Russ, and Sheila Decker and her husband Dale; nine grandchildren, Roger and his partner Lisa, Ronnie and his wife April, Vanessa, Stephen, Joey and his wife Danelle, Jason and his fiancé Ashley, Zachary, Brooke, and Abbey; 12 great grandchildren, Rachel, Katie, Kolby, Kayla, Sawyer, Stephen, Gahleel, Shyleigh, Connor, Snydayya, Jameson and Tristan; and her great-great- grandchildren, Parker and Rowyn, and . In lieu of flowers please consider donating to High Point Wrestling, P.O. Box 699, Branchville, NJ 07826. Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex.