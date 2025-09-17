Joyce Predmore

Joyce E. Predmore, a beacon of love and cherished matriarch, passed away on June 24, 2025, in Ocala, Fla., surrounded by family. She was 86.

Born on July 10, 1938, to Neil and Hazel Hartman in Elizabeth, Joyce grew up in Elizabeth until eighth grade, when she and her family moved to Sussex County.

She attended Franklin High School, graduating in 1956.

Joyce lived a life marked by devotion to family and an enduring partnership with her beloved husband, James A. Predmore. Together, they navigated the journey of life, hand in hand, for seven decades.

Having met during Joyce’s junior year of high school and been married for 68 years, they were inseparable.

After Joyce met the love of her life, James, they together built a home filled with love, laughter and unwavering support. Their only child, Deborah Estes (Floy), was the light of their lives, and Joyce dedicated herself to providing a nurturing environment for her to thrive.

Her role as “Nana” to her grandchildren, Lindsay Washer and Stacey Estes, was one she embraced with open arms, delighting in every moment spent with them and nurturing and caring for them in their early years.

She was known as Gigi to her cherished great-grandchildren, Kylie, Emily and Kiara, with whom many memories were created in their home in Florida.

Professionally, Joyce was a dedicated bookkeeper and secretary, bringing her meticulous attention to detail and warm personality to her career. Her colleagues valued her not only for her professional skills but also for her kindness and camaraderie.

Joyce’s interests were a reflection of her love for life and beauty. She was a voracious reader of romance novels and found solace in being in her yard, tending to flowers with a gentle hand. She also took pride in keeping her home in immaculate condition.

Joyce relished her memories of cruising in her early years and vacationing at the Jersey Shore, a nod to her roots. She and James spent countless summers in their lake house in Pennsylvania, where her grandchildren grew up.

In 1992, Joyce and James moved to Fort Myers, Fla., before settling in Dunnellon, Fla., in 1997, where they built their dream home. There, Joyce became a central figure in the community, forming deep and lasting friendships. She loved having cocktail hours with neighbors and friends, where they would gather, sharing stories and creating memories.

Joyce was preceded in death by her brother, Alan Hartman.

She is survived by a sister-in-law, Diane Predmore, and is a beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Joyce’s legacy is one of love, commitment, joy and independence. She lived her life with grace and left a lasting impact on all who were fortunate enough to know her. Her spirit will live on through the beautiful family she nurtured and the countless lives she touched with her warmth and generosity.

As we bid farewell to Joyce, we celebrate the life of a woman, truly the heart of her family, a loyal friend and a cherished member of her community. Her presence will be deeply missed, but her spirit will forever remain an inspiration to us all.

Cremation was provided by Roberts of Ocala Funerals and Cremations. A graveside service will be held Friday, Oct. 3 at 11 a.m. at North Hardyston Cemetery, where Joyce and James’s cremains will be interred together at their final resting place.

Arrangements are under the care of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, 1 Main St., Franklin.

Memorial donations may be made to the Foundation for Morristown Medical Center (NICU) in honor of Emily Washer at 310 South St., 4th floor, Morristown, NJ 07960 or online at F4MMC.com/donate