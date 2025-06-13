Justin Sadowski

Justin Wayne Sadowski of Wantage passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. He was 49.

Born in Port Jervis, N.Y., to Jake and Rhonda (Jaeger) Sadowski, Justin grew up in Wantage.

He was a 1994 graduate of High Point Regional High School and later earned a degree in computer programming and web design from the Chubb Institute.

Justin spent many years working as a dedicated and talented data analyst.

Above all, he was a devoted and loving father to his two children, Mason and Hailee, who were the absolute center of his world.

Whether he was chaperoning school trips, cheering from the sidelines at Mason’s soccer games, or beaming with pride at Hailee’s cheer competitions, Justin was always there.

He cherished summer days swimming at his sister’s pool, loved teaching Mason how to drive, and never missed a father/daughter dance with Hailee. His unwavering support and involvement in their lives was evident to all who knew him.

Justin had many passions. He loved riding motorcycles with his mom and dad, driving dune buggies, catching Miners games, and dining out. He was also a loyal supporter at his nephews’ football games and track meets, never missing a chance to cheer them on.

Known for his loud, jovial spirit and infectious sense of humor, Justin had a gift for making people laugh. His goofy faces, hilarious text messages and ability to find humor in any situation left a lasting impression on everyone he met.

In addition to his parents and children, Justin is survived by his sister Shannon Martress and her husband Jerry along with their sons, Peyton, Cade and Jerron and his sister Lindsay Bauernfeind, her husband James and their son Matthew. He was deeply loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Justin’s presence filled every room he entered, and his love for his family and laughter will be missed beyond words.

A celebration of life service will be held at noon Saturday, June 21 at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family before the service from 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to an education fund that will be set up for Justin’s children. At this time, checks may be payable to Rhonda Sadowski, who will be setting up and handling the account.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com