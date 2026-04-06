Karl Houben, age 58, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2026, at his residence. Born in the Bronx, N.Y., Karl lived in Bayside and Manhattan and was raised in Montclair before moving to Sussex County. For over 30 years, Karl worked as an electrician with Associated Fire Protection in Paterson, where he was known for his strong work ethic, reliability, and pride in his craft. He approached his work with skill and integrity, earning the respect of colleagues and friends alike. Outside of work, Karl found joy in the things he loved most. He had a deep appreciation for music and took great pride in his collection of guitars, often spending time playing and enjoying the sounds that brought him peace. He was also a true car enthusiast, with a special fondness for classic vehicles from a bygone era. His Malibu cars and his cherished 1968 International pickup were more than just vehicles-they were reflections of his personality and passions. Above all, Karl will be remembered as a good and caring man with a sensitive soul. He had a quiet way about him, but those who knew him understood his depth, his compassion, and his genuine heart. He leaves behind memories of warmth, sincerity, and a life lived with simple, but meaningful joys. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him He was predeceased by his son, Kolton Dirk Houben on Jan. 18, 2013, and his father, Dirk Houben. Karl is survived by his wife, Karen Ann (Cullinane); his daughter, Katrina and her significant other Christopher Geimer of Wantage; his mother, Velta Zegel and her husband Jeff of North Carolina; his sister, Karin Houben and her significant other Dan of New York; his nephew, Ezra; his niece, Jericho of New York; his aunt, Ieva Vidner of New York; his step-mother, Anna Zec Houben and her significant other Doug of Montclair; his brother, Kurt Houben of New York; and his cherished grandcats. Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.