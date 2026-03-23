William D. Brown, age 75, peacefully passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at Newton Medical Center with his loving family by his side. Born and raised in Paterson to the late William and Catherine (Whitman) Brown, Bill moved to Sussex County in 1980. He was a man who found joy in the simple pleasures of life. Bill dedicated many years of his life working as a railroad conductor for the New Jersey Transit, beginning his career in 1973 and continuing until his retirement in 1997. He took pride in his work and the people he met along the way.

A devoted fan of classic rock; especially the music of the Rolling Stones, he always appreciated a good song and the stories that came with it. He was a fan of the New York Mets since 1969, enjoyed watching boxing and classic TV shows such as the Three Stooges and The Andy Griffith Show. He had a deep love for the outdoors and spent many happy days fishing, camping, and taking trips to some of his favorite places; including High Point State Park, Stokes State Forest, and Swartswood Lake. Whether it was a quiet day by the water or time spent exploring nature, these moments meant a great deal to him.

In his later years, he also enjoyed quieter pastimes like coloring, working on crossword puzzles, and relaxing at home. Above all, he cherished time with his children and grandchildren. Being together with family brought him his greatest happiness, and those moments will be held close by all who knew and loved him. He will be remembered for his warmth, his humor, and the love he shared.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his grandson, Brian S. Kardos, Jr.. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Georgina (Thomas); his devoted daughters, Sherri Cameron and her husband, Chris, of Wantage, Melanie Kardos and her husband, Brian, of Wantage, Debra “Debbie” Allotta and her husband Justin of Palm Bay, Florida, and Erin Brown and her significant other, Keith of Wantage; his brother, Robert of New Jersey; his sisters, Catherine Bailly and her husband Michael of Australia, Carolyn Brown of Pennsylvania, and Christine Stoll and her husband Dan of Wantage; and his cherished grandchildren, Baylee, Chessa, Danica, Lilly, Kaylee, Shane, Jr., and Jaelyn; and his loving canine companion, Coco.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bill’s memory to his grandson’s scholarship fund, the Brian S. Kardos, Jr. Memorial Scholarship. Checks should be made payable to Sherri Cameron and mailed to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street, Sussex, NJ 07461 or a donation to the Pike County Humane Society, 189 Lee Road, Shohola, PA 18468. Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.