Katherine Kaiser (nee Link), 89, of the Stockholm section of Hardyston was called home by Our Lord on Friday, April 10, 2026.

She was born on April 10, 1937, in Romania to the late Andrew and Maria (nee Ditzig) Link.

Katherine was a woman of devout Christian faith. Katherine left Romania as a young child during wartime, in October of 1944, and resided in Austria until 1952. That year, at the age of 15, she came with her family to the United States, settling in Passaic and then Clifton. Using her skills as a seamstress, she soon found employment in a sweater factory. She was thankful for the opportunities that the United States offered, and her skill, productivity, and proficiency earned money not only for herself, but also to help take care of her family.

In 1956, she married Michael Kaiser, a mason and builder, who would build all the homes they would ever live in. She continued working until she became a mother, regarded by Katherine as her highest calling and achievement.

Their daughter Victoria was born in Clifton, after which, in 1962, the family moved to Wayne. Here, their second daughter Kathy was born. In 1971, the family moved again, to the Newfoundland section of West Milford. After her children were grown, she still dreamed of living in a center hall colonial, and she and Mike moved to the Stockholm section of Hardyston, where he had built their last home. It was while living here that she began her “second career as a mother”, that of grandmother. Living nearby, she helped care for her grandchildren, providing the loving care that only a grandmother can, invaluable assistance to her grandchildren’s working parents. She loved and cherished her grandchildren, and was in turn, loved and cherished by them, forging a special relationship with each one. When not spending time with her grandchildren, you could probably find Katherine working in her large organic garden, which, in good years, provided abundant vegetables for the whole family.

She was predeceased by her husband, Michael Kaiser in 2016, her parents, Mary Link in 2003 and Andrew Link in 1978, her older sister Mary Burghoffer in 1984, her older brother John in 2022, her younger brother Andrew in 2023, her younger sister Rosa in 2023, and her sister-in-law Emma Popomaier in 2022, as well as several nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her two loving, devoted daughters, Victoria K. Kaiser, and her husband Stephen Pendergrast, and Kathy R. Kaiser, and her husband, Christopher Veal, all of Stockholm; her treasured grandchildren, Stephen Kaiser-Pendergrast of Morristown, and Victor Kaiser-Pendergrast and his wife, Jessica, of Marco Island, FL, as well as Katrina Veal and Michael Veal, both of Stockholm. In addition, Katherine is survived by her only remaining dear sibling, Anne Link of West Milford, and many nieces and nephews. In addition, she is survived by her lifelong best friend, Martha O’Haus.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, April 17, 2026, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland, NJ 07435.

The funeral mass will take place on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle RC Church, 5635 Berkshire Valley Rd., Oak Ridge, NJ 07438.

Interment will follow at St. Thomas the Apostle Cemetery, adjacent to the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made in Katherine’s name would be greatly appreciated to: Alzheimer’s Association; www.alz.org

On line condolences and directions: www.sticklesoeszfuneralhome.com