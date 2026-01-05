Kathleen Merklinger

Kathleen (Sipley) Merklinger, age 69, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, at Newton Medical Center after a lengthy illness. Born in Sussex to the late Jacob and Ellen (Compton) Sipley, Kathy has lived in Sussex County for most of her life. Growing up, Kathy attended the First Presbyterian Church of Sussex with her family. Before she retired, she had been employed as a waitress at Elias Cole Restaurant in the Colesville section of Wantage. Besides her parents, Kathy was predeceased by her sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Pluymers. She is survived by her sons, William Bihn of Branchville and Aaron Merklinger of Texas; her daughters, Rena Merklinger of California and Heidi Merklinger of Victoria, Texas; her brother, Donald Sipley of Canada; eight grandchildren, Brandy, Kimberly, Shawn, Caden, Lexi, Hannah, Shelby, and Travis; and three great grandchildren, Ava, Mack, and Cameron; and her significant other, Steven Outer of Wantage. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Interment will immediately follow at Clove Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects to the family prior to the service on Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family on www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.