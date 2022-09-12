Katherine L. Glennen, 75, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at her residence. Born in Sussex to the late Clarence and Margaret (Hummer) Wilson, Kathy has lived in the Sussex-Wantage area all of her life.

She had been a meat packer starting her career at Sussex Meat Packing and then went on to work for Food City and Foodtown in Wantage for 47 years. Kathy retired from Foodtown 14 years ago. She was a member of the Meat Cutters Local 464 of Little Falls.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her son, John F. Glennen on August 5, 2022; her grandson, Craig Storms, in 2021; and her sister, Jane LaBar in 2010. Kathy is survived by her sons, Thomas “Tucker” Glennen Jr. of Sussex and Thomas E. Storms of Sussex; her grandchildren, Kelsey Glennen, Destiny Rose Glennen, Tosha Peterson, Savannah Storms, and Dustin Wright; her devoted caretakers, LeeAnn Read and Marcus Babcock of Sussex; and her large extended family.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Interment will be at Deckertown-Union Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects to the family prior to the service from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Virtual services will be available for anyone who would like to view Kathy’s service. The link is: youtu.be/GblIgtve3CI.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Kathy’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com.