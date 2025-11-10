Keith H. Proctor, age 71 passed away on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, at Westchester Medical Center. Born in Paterson to the late Kenneth and Eleanor (Schwartz) Proctor, Keith grew up in Wayne and moved to Franklin in 1985 and more recently moving to Montague. He worked in the telecommunications industry and retired from Scientific Games Network in Yonkers. Keith was a lifelong Yankees fan and rarely missed watching a game. When not following the Yankees, he would enjoy riding his motorcycle on the open roads. He was a natural tinkerer and had a knack for fixing and restoring cars and spent many hours on various projects. He is survived by his son, Aaron Proctor and his wife, Camryn, of Bushkill, Pennsylvania; his daughters, Courtney McGuinness and her husband, Joseph, of Wantage, Kim Sugar and her husband, Joseph Schreiber, of Shohola, Pennsylvania, and Michelle Ryan and her husband, Danny, of Wantage; his brother, Stephen Proctor and his wife, Diana, of West Milford; and his five grandchildren, Payton, Madison, Kayley, Shay, and Raegan. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Private cremation services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Keith’s memory to the Blood Center of New Jersey, 45 South Grove Street, E. Orange, NJ 07018. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.