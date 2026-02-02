Kenneth Boschert

Kenneth “Ken” Boschert, also know as “Pa” to his beloved grandkids and their friends, passed away in Hackensack Hospital on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026 after a short illness. His loving family was at his bedside when he passed.

Ken graduated from the Maine Maritime Academy in 1976 with a degree in Marine Engineering. At this time he also became a Mason of the Hancock Lodge no. 4 in Maine. He married his sweetheart, Pamela–the love of his life, the very next year. Always fond of the sea, he worked in the U.S. Merchant Marine his entire career.

Serving our country in the United States Navy Reserve from 1972-81, Ken’s patriotism and pride in American ideals was inspiring.

Firefighting ran in his blood. Ken served in both the Ridgefield and Westwood, N.J., volunteer fire departments for 35 years. He earned both commendations and heroic stories. Ken’s passion for firefighting carried into his professional career as a NJ state fire inspector.

Ken was the father to Kate and Kim. Throughout their childhood, he was a softball coach for many years and also donned the title of swim official for both the Highland Lakes swim team and the Bergen Barracudas.

An avid Giants fan, he enjoyed going to Giants games even if he - like most of us–knew the likely outcome of a game for the last 10 seasons. Ken had a love for his tools, gadgets, and any excuse to tinker, always putting his marine engineer talents on display. If you ever sat in his Jeep, you would be amazed at how many things he could power on an auxiliary outlet. He loved to cook and eat as much as he loved being at his cabin in Highland Lakes where he found great joy in fishing with his grandkids and sailing on the Big Lake.

To those who knew Ken, he was renowned for his love of singing and conversation. If you look up “world’s greatest talker” in a book of world records, you’ll find Ken. If you don’t find him there, you should. That gift for gab included hot air mixed in with some incredible stories.

Ken was predeceased by his parents, Ruth and Edward, and is survived by his wife, Pamela; his two daughters, Kate Boschert (John Bonaglia) and Kim (Eric White), and four grandchildren, Brianna, Aviendha, Jack, and Genny. His dog, Tiki, and granddog, Athena, surely miss Pa.

The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home on Thursday, Feb. 5th from 4-8 p.m. A Celebration of Ken’s life and faith will be held at Zion Lutheran Church on Friday, Feb. 6th at 11 a.m. with interment at Crest Haven Memorial Park in Clifton, N.J., to follow. Flowers will not be accepted; please donate in Ken’s memory to K9s For Warriors @ Donate.k9sforwarriors.org and/or by donating pet food, toys and blankets to the Vernon Animal Shelter, 3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462. Becker-FuneralHome.Com.