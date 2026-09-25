Kenneth F. Simons passed away peacefully at St. Joseph’s Place in Port Jervis, NY, on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026.

Born in Middletown, N.Y., Kenneth graduated from Middletown High School in 1956. He proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1957 to 1961. Following his military service, Kenneth was the owner and operator of Simons Excavating for many years.

Kenneth was a longtime member of the Unionville Presbyterian Church.

He was also a member of the American Legion George Smith Post No. 1607, Unionville Fire Department–Minisink Hose Co. #1, and the Minisink Valley Kiwanis Club. He was a Life Member of Kiwanis International and was a past member of the Greenville Leisure Club.

Kenneth is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Lorraine Simons; his son, Charles Simons; four grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

He is also survived by his sister, Linda Compton, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Gladys Simons, and his sister, Mildred Turner.

Visitation will be held at Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third Street, Sussex, NJ, on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Unionville Cemetery in Unionville, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Kenneth’s memory may be made to Unionville Presbyterian Church, 35 Main Street, Unionville, N.Y.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.