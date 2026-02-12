Kevin Moyle

Kevin M. Moyle, age 70, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, at his home. Born in Paterson to the late Robert and Margaret (Coss) Moyle, Kevin lived in Pompton Lakes before moving to Sussex County 40 years ago. He had been a self-employed roofing contractor before he retired and then worked for the Culver Lake Golf Club in Branchville. Kevin was an excellent baseball player. He was the first baseball player in Pompton Lakes history to play and start varsity as a freshman. He loved to fish and play horseshoes. Kevin loved his farm, family, and spending time in his “clubhouse,” as he would call it. He loved his grandchildren fiercely and he considered anyone family who pulled up to Crigger Hill Farm. Kevin will be missed. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his two brothers, Robert and David Moyle. Kevin is survived by his devoted wife of 46 years, Christina; his daughters, Julie Wessel and her husband Fred of Vernon and Amy Dippel and her husband Shaun of Frankford; his son, Eugene Reininger of Colorado; his sisters, Margaret Valentine of Riverdale and Colleen Moyle of Wanaque; and four grandchildren, Jacob and Kelsey Dippel, Cole Wessel, and Stella Reininger.Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com