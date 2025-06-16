Laura Brovich

Laura Diane Brovich of Wantage passed away on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, after courageously battling cancer for two years. She was 70.

Laura was a passionate social worker and former business owner known for her deep compassion and her unwavering ability to meet people exactly where they were in life.

Her door was always open, her table always full, and no one ever left her home hungry - or unloved. To many, she wasn’t just Laura - she was “Mom.”

She shared more than 50 years of marriage with the love of her life, Tom Brovich. Together, they built a life grounded in love, resilience and generosity.

Laura was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Marilyn Nitzel; brother, Ed Nitzel; as well as her beloved son, John Brovich, and daughter, Heather White.

She is survived by her husband, Tom; her sons, Thomas (Tiffany), William and Eric (Johanna); and her grandchildren, who were the light of her life. She also is lovingly remembered by her brother, Tom Nitzel; her sisters, Dawn Paige and Carla Whittington; and countless others who were blessed to call her family.

Laura was the heart of the family - the matriarch, the steady hand, the bold spirit. She was truly a force to be reckoned with, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Laura’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com