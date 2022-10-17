Lee H. Thomas, age 69, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at his residence. Born in Ridley park, Pennsylvania on April 25, 1953 to the late Robert S. and Evelyn (Durst) Thomas, Lee grew up in Pennsylvania and graduated from Pittsburg Institute of Aeronautics. He lived in New Castle, Delaware before moving to Sussex County, New Jersey. Prior to Lee’s retirement in 2018, Lee work at Dassault Falcon Jet in Teterboro, NJ in Quality Assurance from 2000 to 2018. Prior to that, Lee worked at Atlantic Aviation in New Castle, Delaware. He enjoyed antiquing, was a member of the Antique and Classic Boat Society, and ran the steam trains for hobby weekend at the Sussex County Fairgrounds. Lee is survived by his wife, Barbara J. (Kemmelin); his sons, William L. Thomas of Wind Gap, PA and David Thomas and wife Jannette Thomas of Newark, Delaware; his brother, Allan S. Thomas and wife Karen of Elliotsburg, PA; his sister, Kathryn Thomas of Ocean City, NJ; his grandchildren, Justin Thomas and Connor Thomas; his step-children, Wendy L. Akerstrom of Wantage and Brian E. Akerstrom, Jr. of Texas; and many nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews. Memorial services were held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Friends paid their respects to the family prior to the service from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Lee’s memory to Father John’s Animal House, 50 Father John’s Lane, Lafayette, NJ 07848. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com