Lillian J. Abbott, 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026, at Mira Vie Assisted Living with kindness and care of staff, Grace Hospice, and with loving family in West Milford, N.J.

Lillian was born in Montville, N.J., to her parents Lillian and James Van Duyne and 7 siblings. Lillian married the love of her life and moved to Franklin where she remained a resident for over 65 years alongside her beloved late husband William Abbott.

Lillian worked as an inspector for Morley Shirt Company and was a mother and wife. During her free time, Lillian found joy in poetry, singing, listening to Elvis, gardening, traveling, riding their Harley with Bill, and bird watching. She especially loved hummingbirds. She greatly enjoyed visiting and spending time with her granddaughters and great grandchildren. At the Franklin senior housing and Mira Vie, she also enjoyed crafting with her friends, visiting with her many friends, playing bingo, and celebrating birthdays and holidays.

She is predeceased by her beloved husband William Abbott and her loving children Diane Lovelace and Daniel Abbott.

Lillian is survived by her daughter-in-law Elta A. Abbott; grandchildren, Sarah and Melissa, Jennifer, Jessica and Clifford; eight great-grandchildren; her niece Sheila Luterzo; and her dear friend Diane Cahill.

A graveside service took place on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, beginning at 11 a.m. located at Montville Reformed Church Cemetery (9 Church Ln, Montville, NJ 07045).

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lillian’s memory to St.

Jude Children’s Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105).