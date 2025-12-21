Linda L. Talmadge, age 84, of Franklin passed away on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025, at Complete Care at Milford Manor in West Milford, N.J., after a brief illness.

Linda was born on Oct. 12, 1941, daughter of the late Harold and Mattie (Stephens) Runnalls of Hamburg. She was a lifelong resident of the Franklin area.

In addition to her parents, Linda was predeceased by her son, Ronald; her daughter, Kathryn; her grandson, Travis Smith; her sisters, Doris Schetting and Sharon Biller, and her brother, Ronald Runnalls.

Linda is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, William, her brother, Charles Runnalls and his significant other Beverly Garreau of Franklin, her daughter, Cheryl Talmadge of Phoenix, AZ; her son, William Talmadge and his fiancé, Linda Loughin, of Clifton Heights, PA; her former daughter-in-law, Yolanda Morano and her husband, Michael, of Wantage; her grandchildren, Kristopher Talmadge and his wife, Jacquelyn, of Vernon, William Talmadge and his significant other, Samantha Piper, of Vernon, Michele Gandy and her husband, David, of Quakertown, PA, and Kassandra Talmadge and her significant other Kevin Bartos of Ferndale Wash.; and her four great-grandchildren; Emily Talmadge, Amelia and Lily Gandy, and Kane Talmadge.

She will always be remembered for her snicker doodles, chocolate-chocolate chip cookies, cinnamon rings and especially; her homemade black-cap jelly.

Friends are invited to pay their respects to the family on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 12 noon at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex with funeral services at 12 noon. Interment will immediately follow at North Hardyston Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Linda’s memory to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.