- Linda P. Adams, age 76 peacefully passed away on Friday, January 30, 2026 at Treasure Coast Hospice in Stuart, Florida. Born in Franklin, New Jersey to the late William and Eva (Regavich) Talatinik, Linda resided in Hamburg, New Jersey before moving to Stuart, Florida a few years ago. Linda was a lifelong learner, educator, and community leader whose life was defined by service to others. She graduated from Franklin Borough High School and earned her undergraduate degree from William Paterson University, where she received certifications in Nursery School and Elementary Education. She later completed a graduate degree at William Paterson University, earning a Master’s Degree in Early Childhood Education. Linda dedicated 34 years of her professional life to teaching in the City of Paterson, where she touched countless lives and made a lasting impact on generations of students. In addition to her work in education, she was co-owner of Bob’s Collectibles in Hamburg, New Jersey, which she operated alongside her husband, Bob. Linda was a woman deeply committed to helping others and making a lasting difference in her community. Throughout her life, she dedicated herself to service, education, and the belief that learning should inspire and uplift. She worked with children living in poverty in inner-city communities, striving to open doors of opportunity and hope. As an educator, Linda taught through art and music, using creativity to make learning meaningful and accessible. A gifted artist, Linda had a deep love for painting and generously donated many of her works to nonprofit organizations to support fundraising efforts. Her passion for education and service extended far beyond the classroom. She was an active member of the New Jersey Education Association (NJEA), the New Jersey Retired Educators Association (NJREA), and the Sussex County Retired Educators Association (SCREA), where she served as Second Vice President and Trip Planner. Linda held numerous leadership roles throughout her life, including Past President of the Sussex County Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma and Past President of the Sussex County Chapter of the American Association of University Women (AAUW). She also served her local community as Past Secretary of the Hardyston Seniors, Chairperson of the Hamburg Board of Health, and Past Chair of the Hamburg Recreation Commission. In recognition of her dedication and impact, Linda was honored as Teacher of the Year at her school and later as Senior Citizen of the Year for the Borough of Hamburg. These honors reflected the respect and admiration she earned through a lifetime of service, leadership, and compassion. Linda’s legacy lives on through the many lives she touched, taught, and inspired. Besides her parents, Linda was predeceased by her husband, Bob. She is survived by her siblings, Catherine and Chester Serva. Linda is also survived by her nephew, Robert Serva and his wife, Nannette; her great-niece and great-nephews, Tyler Serva and Rachel Kent and her husband Treven; her great-great-nephew, Jaxson Kent; and her great-great- niece, Arabella Kent. There will be a celebration of Linda’s life held in New Jersey with an interment at North Hardyston Cemetery in the spring. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Linda’s memory to Delta Kappa Gamma Society, c/o Patricia Curtis, 6 Rhea Run, Newton, NJ 07860 or the Sussex County Retired Educators Association, SCREA Philanthropic Fund, P.O. Box 502, Augusta, NJ 07822. Online condolences may be offered to the family on www.pinkelfuneralhome.com