Llawayne Bush

Llawayne E. “Dolly” Bush (nee Lozaw) of Wantage passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, at Bentley Assisted Living in Branchville. She was 88.

Born to George and Dorothy Lozaw in Franklin, where she grew up, she later lived in Hardyston, then in Wantage.

Llawayne worked as a clerk at Morley Shirt Co. in Franklin for many years.

She enjoyed crossword puzzles, dancing and singing, and spending time with her family.

Llawayne is predeceased by her husband, Roger Bush (2001), and a brother, Jerry Lozaw.

She was the devoted mother of Susan Bush of Ramsey, Sherry Dunn and her husband Keith of Wantage, and Wendy Salokas and her husband Anthony of Wantage; loving grandmother of Alaina, Kimberly, Anthony and Shane; and dear great-grandmother of Liam, Aubrey and Hudson.

Private cremation services are under the direction of F John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin.

Memorial gifts to a favorite animal rescue would be greatly appreciated.

Information and condolences may be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com