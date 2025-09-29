Lois Marra

Lois Ann (Atinello) Marra completed her journey here on Aug. 8, 2025, in Spring Valley Hospital, Las Vegas. She was 75.

She fought valiantly through her illness until the end. She now joins her husband, Michele Marra, who left us in 2004.

Lois was born on Oct. 11, 1949, to Joseph and Dorothy Atinello and was raised in Lodi. She graduated from Lodi High School in 1967.

Lodi is where she met her husband and their story began. They married in 1968 and moved to Paterson to start their family. Those years were spent surrounded by family, including her sisters, Linda Puzio of Lodi and Luann Conte of Garfield, and several brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces.

In 1981, Lois and Mike decided to move to Vernon, where Mike’s brother, Giuseppe Marra, lived and they ran a contracting business together. Those years were spent building their business, raising their children, and enjoying life with family and friends.

In 1990, they packed it all up and moved to Las Vegas to give the Southwest a try. They truly enjoyed their lives there. The desert and the glitz both were a true joy to them.

Lois spent more than 20 years working for Walmart. She loved the atmosphere that the fairly new company provided, working her way up to department manager. She worked there until her illness became too much to bear.

She retired and spent her last years in Las Vegas, enjoying the conveniences the city provided.

She is survived by her children, Maria Mattaccione and her husband Steve of Vernon, Giuseppe Marra and Monica Marra of Las Vegas; and her cherished grandsons, Michael Mattaccione and his wife Jenica and Salvatore Mattaccione and his fiance Tessa Heidt. She will be missed by many.