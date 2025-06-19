Lois Wright

Lois Hardin Wright of Wantage passed away on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at her home. She was 95.

Born on Jan. 22, 1930, in Sussex to Laurens and Mae Hardin, Lois was a lifelong resident of the Sussex-Wantage area.

She graduated from Sussex High School in 1948 and Endicott College in Beverly, Mass., with a degree in merchandising.

In 1950, she married Walter “Bob” Wright. They owned and operated their dairy farm, Clove-Wright Holsteins in Wantage, for 37 years. Their farm was awarded many awards, including a New Jersey Dairy of Distinction Award.

Lois was a dedicated lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church of Sussex, where she was baptized and married. She served many capacities within the church, including teaching Sunday School for 13 years, serving as Sunday School superintendent, and serving as an Elder and on the Pulpit Nominating and Christian Education Committees. She was also active in the United Presbyterian Women’s Group for 25 years.

She was very involved with the Old Clove Church. She served as chairwoman of the Old Clove Church Committee for several years and was instrumental in organizing their annual worship service. She enjoyed helping with numerous weddings and events held at the church.

Lois, along with her husband, Bob, worked together for the benefit of many local causes, including the Sussex County Farm and Horse Show, local 4-H clubs, the Clove Cemetery Association, Sussex County Holstein Association, Sussex County Board of Agriculture, Sussex County Agricultural Society and Sussex-Wantage Historical Society.

In 1998, the couple was named Wantage Township Outstanding Senior Citizens of the Year.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Walter “Bob” Wright, and her brother, Laurens Hardin.

Lois is survived by her three children, Bruce Wright and his wife Anita of Cobleskill, N.Y., David Wright and his partner of many years Bonnie Majka of Branchville, and Diane Mylecraine and her husband Louis of Wantage; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 20 at the Old Clove Church, 850-882 Route 23, Wantage, with the Rev. Barry Young, officiating. After the service, friends are invited to join the family on the church lawn for refreshments and social time. To be more comfortable, bringing lawn chairs is suggested.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Lois Hardin Wright’s memory to the First Presbyterian Church of Sussex, 21 Unionville Ave., Sussex, NJ 07461 or to the Old Clove Church, Stephen Rome, Treasurer, P.O. Box 90, Sussex, NJ 07461.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com