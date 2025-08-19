Maria Brinck

Maria Carminia Brinck of Wantage passed away on Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, at Newton Medical Center. She was 87.

Born in Manila, Philippines, to Benito and Teresa (Sereno) Tagulao, Maria lived in Jersey City when she came to the United States and had lived in Sussex County for the past 20 years.

She was a registered nurse and was retired from Christ Hospital in Jersey City.

Maria was a devout Catholic and devoted member of St. Monica R.C. Church in Sussex.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 44 loving years, Robert E. Brinck, in 2007; her son Robert B. Brinck in 2022; and her brother, Ronald Tagulao.

She is survived by her son Bennet T. Brinck of River Edge; her granddaughter, Jenna Brinck; and her sister, Virginia Ruiz of the Philippines.

A Mass will be held in Maria’s honor at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 28 at St. Monica R.C. Church, 33 Unionville Ave., Sussex. Private cremation services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. As per Maria’s wishes, she will be laid to rest in the Philippines with her family.

