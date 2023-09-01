Mark Franek passed away Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at the Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon after a short illness. He was 65.

Mark was born in Newton to the late Stephen and Florence “Tootie” Franek on Feb. 9, 1958. He was raised in Andover Boro and lived in Franklin at the time of his death.

Mark’s life consisted of many jobs, making him a man of many talents. His hobbies included owning and driving sport cars and boating, and he had a true love of flying. He obtained his pilot’s license at an early age.

Mark was married later in life to his wife, Judy. They enjoyed traveling, ocean cruises and air shows as well as clown conventions as they were members of Clowns of America International.

Predeceased by his wife, Judy, his parents, Stephen and Florence Franek; and a sister, Stephanie Pezzato, Mark is survived by his sister, Christine Eckman; two brothers, Stephen Franek and Mike Franek, and his wife, Debbie. He was the loving uncle of Christopher Franek and Sharon Hodle.

As per Mark’s wishes, there will be no viewing or funeral. Mark and Judy’s cremains will be scattered at sea at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave, Newton, NJ 07860.

Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin.

Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com