Martin J. Finn III

Martin “Marty” J. Finn III passed away peacefully at his home Oct. 5, 2025, surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born in New York City on Dec. 16, 1961, and grew up in Maywood.

He graduated from Bergen Technical High School in 1979 and joined the Marine Corps in 1982. He served an honorable six years and crossed the equator twice in the course of his service.

After leaving the Corps in 1988, Marty went to work for AlliedSignal and was assigned to the MC Andersen Vessel Fleet at the island of Diego Garcia until 1991, when the Gulf War broke out.

He returned to the United States and went to work at Picatinny Arsenal.

He pursued his education while at both jobs, earning a Bachelor of Science degree from Nyack College in 1999 and a Master of Science from Florida Institute of Technology five years later.

He retired from Picatinny Arsenal as a quality assurance specialist in 2025 after 40 years of dedicated service.

Marty loved to travel the world. He visited 29 countries and learned to speak seven different languages in the course of his travels.

He was devoted to his family and friends. He was well-loved by those who knew him, and he was always willing to help anyone who needed it.

He is survived by his son, Ryley; his sisters, Ellen Kirchner (Roger), Barbara Visconti and Kathryn Meyer (Bob) and his twin sister, Margaret Dehn (Bill). He also is survived by nephews, Ryan and Devin Kirchner, Brandon Meyer, and Billy, Greg and Troy Dehn; his nieces, Sara Everswick and Loretta Visconti; and his five great-nieces and a great-nephew.

He was predeceased by his parents, Loretta (nee Hammond) (1996) and Martin (2016), and his niece Michelle Kirchner (2001).

There will be a visitation Friday, Oct. 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St Francis De Sales Church in Vernon, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 18.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Haven Program c/o Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, which aids people in need of hospice care who are less fortunate. Any donations made in Marty’s name will be directed to Sussex County.