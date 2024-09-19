Mary Ann Seeko of Lafayette passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, at the Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon. She was 89.

Her kindness, love, good humor and service to others will be remembered forever.

Born Aug. 2, 1935, in Jersey City to Stephen and Marguerite Florence (Heitmann) Thiesen, she grew up in Hoboken. Mary Ann was a precocious child. She loved books, played the piano and studied opera.

In 1952, she graduated from Demarest High School in Hoboken with honors at age 16.

Shortly after graduating high school, she married Bernard Francis Seeko. They were married for 19 years and had three children.

After moving from Bloomingdale to Hardyston in 1965, her family purchased a 15-acre horse farm on Big Spring Road. It was there that she and her family enjoyed developing their equestrian skills with several horses.

Mary Ann worked as office manager for Bruce Edsall Insurance in Franklin for many years before she obtained her license as a municipal clerk from Rutgers University.

She then started her career in municipal government as the township clerk for Hardyston Township and retired in 2000 from Wantage Township after serving as the township clerk administrator for 12 years.

Besides her enjoyment while working with the public, Mary Ann had a strong desire to obtain a college degree while performing her administrative role and received her bachelor’s degree from Upsala College, graduating magna cum laude in 1994.

All during this busy time in her life, she was introduced to Rotary International. The Wallkill Valley Rotary Club bestowed a high honor on Mary Ann many years ago when they invited her to become the first woman Rotarian in Sussex County history.

Later, she became the club’s first woman president. She also was active at the district level, serving terms as district secretary and assistant governor. In 2013, she celebrated 25 years of Rotary membership, and was presented with the coveted Paul Harris Fellow Pin, an achievement she embraced with honor and solemn pride.

Being a Rotarian was one of the great joys of her life and many members and visitors of this singing Rotary Club will remember her as the club’s pianist throughout her membership.

A lifelong learner, Mary Ann had remarkably eclectic interests and hobbies. In her early years, she was an active member in the Bloomingdale United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir and was the junior choir director. Later, her interests broadened.

Mary Ann’s love of horses was only one of her pursuits, and it introduced her to the world of 4-H, where she and her longtime companion, Ralph Henderson, started a local chapter, Stirrups and Spurs. They loved the camaraderie with families and friends they interacted with through the club.

Teaching children was one of her many enjoyments; she enjoyed volunteering with Project Literacy, which led to her spearheading the Dictionary Project within her Rotary Club.

She was also an accomplished square dancer and was a member of Country Cousins Square Dancing Club with Ralph for many years.

With a predilection for water and swimming, Mary Ann enjoyed years of pool parties and memorable get-togethers with close friends.

Along with swimming, Mary Ann enjoyed scuba diving and snorkeling and earned her certification as a trained scuba diver. Over the years, she traveled to Jamaica, Bonaire, Bermuda and Hawaii, where she and friends dove in some of the most pristine waters in the world.

High on her bucket list was a yearning to see the world. After her retirement, she traveled with her daughter Diana. Together, the two toured Russia and the Mediterranean. She visited Germany, Italy and Switzerland and created lifelong memories.

Mary Ann always enjoyed visiting with neighbors and friends, chatting and catching up. She had an extended family that included artist Barbara Hornstra and many others who were lifelong friends. She remained close to her kindergarten friend, Joan Terry. Her greatest passion was her family, relishing birthday parties and holiday get-togethers, and she always made her time to visit loved ones.

In a short biographical sketch of her life, Mary Ann advised her family and friends: “Please live your life to the fullest because it ends too soon. Be as good as you are, as I write this. May your blessings be many.”

Mary Ann was predeceased by her son, Douglas Seeko, who died in 1959.

She is survived by her loving companion of many years, Ralph Henderson, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her two daughters, Diana Garrera and husband Joseph of McGaheysville, Va., and Dawn Babcock of Dingmans Ferry, Pa. Mary Ann was cherished by her grandchildren, Michael Lyons, Nicole Nixon, Joan Nixon and Brett Babcock, and her great-grandchildren, Rylan, Andrew, Caleb, Caroline and Catrina.

Friends may pay their respects to the family on Monday, Sept. 23 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. A funeral will be held directly after the visitation at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home with interment to immediately follow at Crest Haven Memorial Park, 750 Passaic Ave., Clifton.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Mary Ann Seeko to Wallkill Valley Rotary Club, P.O. Box 819, Sussex, NJ 07461 or Karen Ann Quinlan Memorial Foundation, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860.

