Mary Aten, age 88, passed away peacefully at her home with her loving family by her side. Born in Paterson, Mary was the daughter of Theresa Carroll and Frank Smith. She spent most of her life in Sussex County, where she created a life centered around her faith, her family, and caring for others.

Mary dedicated many years of her life to the healthcare field. She served as Housekeeping Supervisor at the former Alexander Linn Hospital in Sussex before retiring from Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center, where she worked as a Recreation Aide. Through her work, Mary brought kindness, compassion, and companionship to those around her.

A woman of deep faith, Mary was a devoted member of St. Monica Roman Catholic Church in Sussex. She enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, especially completing crossword puzzles and trying her luck at the slot machines during trips to the casinos, where she was affectionately known as a true “one-armed bandit.”

Above all else, Mary cherished her family. Her greatest joy came from the time she spent with those she loved. She had a beautiful spirit, a kind heart, and a warmth that touched everyone who knew her. Mary was loved by all and will be deeply missed.

Mary was predeceased by her beloved husband, James; her mother, Theresa Carroll, in 1969; her father, Frank Smith, in 1997; her daughter, Nancy Lee Aten, in 1964; her son, Thomas Aten, in 2021; and her siblings, Judith Diaz, Harry Carroll, Patricia Trivisiani, and Kathleen McCaffrey.

She is survived by her daughters, Josephine Aten of Sewaren and Mary Goodrich of Sussex. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Mary Goodrich, and her husband, Mark, with whom she made her home and who lovingly cared for her. Her surviving family also includes her sister, Sandra Diene of Bath, Pa.; grandchildren Patricia Decker and her husband, Mark, Veronica Randall and her husband, Thomas Pease, Thomas Aten, Jr., James Aten, Theresa Gould and her husband, Mike, William Welfel, Howard Goodrich and Marsha Perrotta, Michael Goodrich and Krystal Ulrichs, and Mark Decker, Jr. and Ashley Decker; as well as twelve great-grandchildren and many extended family members and dear friends who will forever cherish her memory.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.