Matthew Mullally

Matthew J. Mullally passed away peacefully at his home on Sept. 9, 2025, with his devoted twin brother by his side, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 64.

Born in Staten Island to Patrick and Carol Mullally, Matthew grew up in the Pines Lake neighborhood of Wayne.

He was a proud graduate of the prestigious Rhode Island School of Design and continued his studies at the acclaimed American Film Institute in Los Angeles.

Matthew was a gifted artist and true artisan. An avid reader and accomplished painter, his large oil canvases found homes in many private collections. For much of his career, he worked alongside top interior designers, creating custom wall and carpentry finishes for high-end homes in Hilton Head Island and surrounding coastal communities.

His craftsmanship and creative vision left a lasting mark on every project he touched.

Matthew lived and worked in Hilton Head Island, S.C., for many years before returning north and settling in Vernon in 2023.

He cherished time spent with his identical twin brother and his beloved nephews, Nolan and Timmy.

He was predeceased by his parents, Patrick Mullally and Carol Mullally-Druhot.

He is survived by his twin brother, Timothy Mullally, and Timothy’s husband, Robert Maxwell; his sister, Colleen Brennan-Dean, and her husband, Jon; and his brother, Patrick Mullally, and his wife, Helen.

Cremation was held privately under the care of Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home.

