Nancy Hannoch, 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by the comfort and love of her two daughters, Diana and Jennifer.

She was born in Paterson, NJ to the late Elmer and Agnes Fox. She was the youngest of four sisters; Claire, Marilyn and Helen. She worked for many years as an Infant Care Technician at St. Joseph’s Hospital, where she cared for countless newborns with kindness and dedication. She later worked for Pools by Brown as their store manager.

Nancy married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Alan Hannoch. Together they built a family and lived in Vernon Township. After the loss of her beloved husband in 1992, Nancy continued forward with remarkable strength and courage. Her family was truly her world, and she cherished every moment with them.

Nancy was a devoted mother to her two daughters, Diana Hannoch-Bowie (husband Craig), and Jennifer Alter (husband David). Family meant everything to Nancy. The greatest joy of her life was being a grandmother to her four grandchildren: Alec Bowie (fiancé Casey), Zachary Alter (wife Brianna), Gretchen Milliken (husband Alex), and McKenzie Hasert (husband Jake). Her heart grew even fuller with the arrival of her precious great-granddaughter, Kaylee (daughter of Zachary and Brianna), who brought her endless happiness.

She was predeceased by her parents, her sister, Helen Barton and her beloved husband, Alan.

Nancy will be remembered for her love of family, her warmth, and the joy she found in the people closest to her. She leaves behind the legacy of love that will continue through the beautiful family she leaves behind.

A visitation will be held on Friday, March 20, 2026 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral home, 241 Route 94, Vernon, NJ (for GPS use: 1 Vanderhoof Court). Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood NJ.

A special thank you to Both Affinity Hospice and West Wind Manor in Franklin, N.J. Their staff’s kindness and care was above and beyond what her family could have imagined and will never be forgotten.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Nancy’s name may be made to: Affinity Hospice North Jersey 140 Littleton Rd, Suite 103 Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ 07054

Though she is gone from our sight, her love remains woven into the lives of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild forever.