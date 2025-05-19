Nancy M. Hogan of Sussex passed away on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at Newton Medical Center. She was 76.

Born in Passaic to John and Mary (Smalletz) Halkovich, Nancy grew up in Lodi before moving to Sussex County 25 years ago.

She was employed as a direct support professional for SCARC for 25 years before retiring 2019.

Nancy was a member of St. Monica R.C. Church in Sussex.

She loved watching NASCAR and her favorite football team, the New York Giants.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 25 years, Joseph F. Hogan; her daughters, Denise and her husband Bruce, Jennifer and her husband John, Courtney and her husband Wade, Tara and Theresa; her brother, Richard and his wife Paula; 12 grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

A funeral will be held at noon Monday, March 19 at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Interment will immediately follow at the columbarium inside the mausoleum at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Franklin.

Friends may pay their respects to the family on Monday before the service from 10 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.

Private cremation services have been held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Nancy Hogan’s memory to SCARC, 11 Route 206, Suite 100, Augusta, NJ 07822.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com