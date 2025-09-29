Nicole Heller

Nicole Ann Heller of Sussex passed away on Friday, Sept. 25, 2025, at University Hospital in Newark. She was 41.

Born in Orange and raised by Edward W. Lombardi Jr. and Deborah (Ketchum) Lombardi, Nicole lived in West Orange until moving to Sussex 10 years ago.

She most recently had been employed as a general manager at Buffalo Wild Wings in Rockaway.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph A. Heller Jr.; her sons, Nicholas Joseph, Ty Jayden, Anthony Michael and Samuel James; her daughter, Scout; her brother, Johnny; and her sisters, Maria, Dawn and Cindy. She was also an amazing Aunt “Kiki” and dear friend.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

