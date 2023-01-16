Norma Jean McCormick of Glenwood passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Morristown Medical Center after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. She was 69.

The nurses there came to love her for her kindness and warmth.

Born to Katherine and Rudolph Sauer, she was raised in Denville with her sister, Christine. She graduated from Morris Knolls High School in 1971.

Norma’s love for all things equestrian began at Seaton Hackney Stables in Morris Township, where during high school, she spent almost every weekend learning to ride. Later in life, Norma raised horses, teaching both her daughters to ride and compete.

During her tenure at All American Crafts, she and her children as well as her niece modeled in several magazines published by All American Crafts. Norma truly enjoyed all things fashion.

She really loved cycling and participated in a local cycling group. She also enjoyed baking and traveling.

She would delight in baking special-occasion cakes for her family and friends. Her specialty cake was a chocolate cake with mouth-watering chocolate icing. The cakes were not only delicious but gorgeous artistic creations.

She was a devoted member of the Christian Faith Fellowship Church and deeply enjoyed her involvement in the Bible Study group. She contributed much of her time, including a memorable mission trip to Guatemala, where the team built a church. Norma Jean was a true believer in Jesus.

For the past 11 years, Norma Jean lived in Glenwood with her adoring husband, Mike, and their four-legged fur baby, Muffin. They enjoyed their walks and traveling to Myrtle Beach and Maine.

She was an office manager at All County Fuel Oil in Franklin until she retired in 2016 to spend time with family, especially her sweet grandkids.

Predeceased by her parents, Norma is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Mike McCormick; her children, Laura Villalobos and her husband, Carlos, and Megan Lutz and her husband, Thomas; her grandchildren, Brienna Bella and Carlos Villalobos, Skyler Lutz, and Olivia and Julia McCormick; her sister, Christine Sauer; her stepchildren, Mike McCormick and his wife, Christina, and Lucille Yvonne McCormick; and her niece, Cassie Sauer.

The funeral was Jan. 4. Cremation was private.

In lieu of flowers please consider donationing to Christian Faith Fellowship Church, 3188 Route 94, Franklin, NJ 07416, cffc.churchcenter.com/giving/to/tithe