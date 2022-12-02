Pamela Frazier-Tawpash, 79 years, of Vernon, N.J., formerly of Little Falls, NJ, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

She was born on April 27, 1943, in Newark, NJ to the late Emma (nee Youket) and the late Marion Robert Frazier.

Pamela married William Tawpash in 1961 and resided in Newfoundland where they raised their family.

For many years, Pamela was a Senior Customer Service Business Analyst while working for Bayer International in Montvale, NJ.

Pamela best exemplified what a strong and loving wife, mother, and grandmother should be. She will be sorely missed.

She is survived by her beloved husband William Tawpash, Jr.; her loving children Bill Tawpash, Sue Tawpash-Maher, Tom Tawpash, and Cathy Tawpash-Costa; her cherished grandchildren Ryan Tawpash, McCauleyTawpash-Evans, Hunter Grasso, Dillon Maher, Kyle Maher, Joey Costa, Tyler Costa, Casey Costa, Maximus Tawpash, and Bodhi Tawpash; and her dear siblings David Frazier, Clifford Lewis, Robert Frazier, Marion Frazier, and Leslie Frazier.

A memorial visitation will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, from 2pm to 4 p.m. with a prayer service at 4pm at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland, NJ 07435 (for GPS use 1 Post Place).

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be in Pamela’s name to My Brother’s Place www.mybrothersplace.com.

On line condolences and directions: www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com.