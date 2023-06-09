Patricia A. Connelly, affectionately known as Pat, passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Morristown Medical Center, with her family at her side. She was 73.

Born and raised in Newark to the late Leo and Elena (Helen) Tirondola, Pat was a resident of Vernon for 32 years before moving to Toms River six years ago.

Pat worked for Lakeland Bank in Franklin before her retirement in 2013.

A devoted parishioner of St. Monica’s R.C. Church, she enjoyed teaching CCD for many years and being an active part of her church community.

Pat enjoyed cooking, crocheting and crossword puzzles and was an avid New York Yankees and New York Giants fan.

Her greatest joy in life was her family, with whom she adored spending time. Nothing filled her heart more than being together with her children and grandchildren for Sunday dinners, holidays, celebrations and get-togethers.

Pat is predeceased by her parents and her son, David Leo Connelly. She is survived by her adoring husband of almost 53 years, Robert “Bob” Connelly. She was the devoted mother of Robert W. Connelly and his wife April, Michael J. Connelly, Marisa E. Connelly and her fiancé Steven Martin, and Christine L. Modula and her husband Damon. She also was the cherished grandmother of Robbie, Katlyn and Antoinette Connelly, Samantha Connelly, Summer and Christopher Tyler, and Leo and Evie Modula, and loving sister of Richard Tirondola and his wife Connie and Elena Rovetto and her husband Joseph. Pat also is survived by many loving nieces and nephews as well as many friends.

The family received their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home in Vernon on Wednesday, June 7 and a Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Monica’s RC Churc on Thursday, June 8. Burial followed at North Hardyston Cemetery, Hardyston.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat’s memory to www.fshdsociety.org would be greatly appreciated.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com