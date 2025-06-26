Paul J. Bove of Augusta passed away on June 20, 2025, after a long struggle with dementia. He was 76.

He was born in Newark, where he lived until his family moved to Randolph when he was 16.

He graduated from Essex Catholic High School in Newark and went on to study engineering at Newark College of Engineering (currently New Jersey Institute of Technology), where he graduated in 1971 with a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering.

He later earned his master of science degree in environmental engineering from New Jersey Institute of Technology in 1980.

Paul began his career working for the City of New York as a process control engineer responsible for coordination of all the wastewater treatment plant construction/expansion projects. He later worked as a project engineer for URS Engineers and SEI Engineering Co. before working for the State of New Jersey at the New Jersey Meadowlands Commission in Lyndhurst, retiring in 2010.

Paul was married to his wife, Sharon (nee DiPaolo), for 51 years. They lived in Frankford and Wantage.

In Wantage, Paul was a cub scout leader with Pack 97 before becoming the longtime Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 97, where he led several high-adventure trips for Scouts and watched many of them reach the rank of Eagle Scout.

He was a member of the Sussex Elks and was the group’s liaison to Troop 97, which they sponsored.

Paul enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and will be missed.

He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Margaret Bove (nee McGovern), and his brother-in-law, Carmen DiPaolo.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon; son Justin, (Christine); grandson, Benjamin; granddaughters, Sara and Claire; brother, Joseph Bove (Nancy); sisters, Geraldine Decker (Norman) and Anna D’Elia (Leonardo); sister-in-law, Maria Kvetkus (Auris); six nieces and nephews; and seven great-nieces and -nephews.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady Queen of Peace R.C. Church in Branchville on Thursday, July 10 at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer’s Association in Paul’s memory are suggested.