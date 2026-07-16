Paul Joseph Swiatocha, a resident of Vernon, N.J., passed away on July 1, 2026. He was 76.

Son of the late Joseph and Mary T. Paulukaitis Swiatocha, he was born June 28, 1950, in Queens, N.Y. He received his associate’s degree from CUNY. Paul worked as an estimator for Skanska USA.

Paul was known as the family’s grill master and chef connoisseur. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed kayaking and fly fishing, star gazing and night sky photography as well as wood carving. He enjoyed playing the guitar in his free time. Paul was also a fitness buff. He volunteered with the Sussex YMCA Livestrong Program under the leadership of Peggy Christiansen Pak to improve the lives of those dealing with cancer. He also assisted with numerous miscellaneous events at the YMCA throughout the year.

Survivors include his wife, Carol Jeanette Swiatocha; his son, Paul and his husband, Peter; his daughter, Kim and her husband, Ken; and his beloved grandchildren, Aiden, Gavin and Kenny.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life for Paul on Saturday, July 25, 2026, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Sussex County YMCA, 15 Wits End Drive in Hamburg, NJ 07419.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sussex County YMCA in Paul’s honor through the following URL: https://givebutter.com/SCY/inmemoryofpaulswiatocha

To send the family a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.