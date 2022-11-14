Peter Francis Healey, 91 years old, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at home on Saturday, November 12, 2022. Born to Andrew and Bridget Healey in Paterson, N.J., he lived in Paterson before moving to the Highland Lakes section of Vernon Twp., N.J., 52 years ago.

Peter had some college at Fairleigh Dickinson and Newark College of Engineering and then worked as a draftsman till 1985 for many different companies before working as a security guard at Bergen County Community College in Paramus, NJ., retiring in 1998. Peter was a loyal parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima RC Church in Highland Lakes, NJ and enjoyed woodworking as well as following the New York Giants and Mets.

Peter is predeceased by a son, Peter Healey (2021) and a brother, Edward Healey and is the beloved husband for 66 years of Theresa Healey(nee Mancuso) of Highland Lakes, N.J. Devoted father of Bridget Campana and her husband, Paul of Newton, N.J., Theresa Spitznas and her husband, Tom of Bangor, PA, Raymond Healey and Mary Healey of Highland Lakes, N.J.. Loving grandfather of Thomas, Kevin, Christopher and Bryan. Dear brother of Mary Feenan of Woodland Park, NJ, Father Andrew Healey of the Phillipines and John Healey of Vernon Twp., NJ. Cherished by many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94(1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, NJ on Monday, November 14, 2022 from 6-8 p.m.. Funeral from the funeral home on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 19 a.m.. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Fatima RC Church, Highland Lakes, NJ at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow at Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, NJ. Memorial gifts to Our Lady of Fatima RC Church would be greatly appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.